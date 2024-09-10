Local

West Mifflin schools on exterior lockdown following non-credible threat

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com
By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — West Mifflin schools are on lockdown Tuesday after a threat was made to the district.

In a letter sent to families, West Mifflin Area School District Superintendent Jeffery Soles says the district was notified Tuesday morning of a threat made to its secondary campus. The threat was determined to be not credible by police, but the district is still taking extra precautions to keep students safe.

Soles says the campus is on an exterior lockdown and a security guard is placed at the entrance. All visitors will be screened by security before being able to get on campus. The West Mifflin Police Department is also providing extra support throughout the day.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Non-credible threat on social media targeted 3 local school districts, officials say
  • Sheetz ranked second on Fortune’s ‘Best Workplaces in Retail’ list
  • Leaders calling on DA to close South Side bar after officer breaks ankle trying to stop a fight
  • VIDEO: Lifesaving protocol for cardiac arrest patients piloted in Pittsburgh seeing success
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read