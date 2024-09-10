West Mifflin schools on exterior lockdown following non-credible threat

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — West Mifflin schools are on lockdown Tuesday after a threat was made to the district.

In a letter sent to families, West Mifflin Area School District Superintendent Jeffery Soles says the district was notified Tuesday morning of a threat made to its secondary campus. The threat was determined to be not credible by police, but the district is still taking extra precautions to keep students safe.

Soles says the campus is on an exterior lockdown and a security guard is placed at the entrance. All visitors will be screened by security before being able to get on campus. The West Mifflin Police Department is also providing extra support throughout the day.

