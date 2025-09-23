Social Security to stop sending paper checks; the steps to take to get your payments

With the deadline approaching, many seniors and others who still receive their Social Security payments by paper check will need to take action soon. Beginning September 30, paper checks will no longer be sent through the mail.

Instead, recipients must switch to electronic payments, either through direct deposit or by requesting a government-issued prepaid debit card.

According to the administration, the change is designed to make payments faster, more secure, and more convenient. It is also expected to save money. Sending a paper check costs the government about 50 cents, while an electronic payment is estimated to cost only 15 cents.

Currently, more than 70 million people receive Social Security benefits, including retired workers and people with disabilities. While only a fraction still receives paper checks, experts point out that the transition could pose challenges. Research shows that about 23 percent of households earning less than $25,000 a year do not have bank accounts.

“It’s going to cause a lot of problems to the people who need that money the most,” one expert said.

To make the switch, recipients can log into their Social Security account online, call the administration, or visit a local Social Security office. However, critics note that those steps are often difficult for low-income individuals, and many people already face long delays in contacting the agency.

Those seeking an exemption must file a waiver to continue receiving paper checks. Some financial experts suggest the government could have taken a different approach by automatically sending prepaid debit cards to those still receiving checks, rather than requiring recipients to opt into electronic payments.

“Instead of asking Social Security recipients to take the step to decide, they could just send them the card,” one financial analyst explained.

Recipients have until September 30 to make the transition. For more information, visit the Social Security Administration’s website or contact your local office.

