Solar eclipse will be visible in Pittsburgh region next month

PITTSBURGH — It’s a cosmic light show hundreds of years in the making. One moment there’s daylight, and then there’s darkness. On April 8, a solar eclipse will be visible in the Pittsburgh region.

“In every chance in life, we are looking for the extraordinary every day,” said Bancy Gichovi.

Gichovi is originally from Kenya, in the U.S. studying, and visiting loved ones in Pittsburgh for just a few short weeks, which means she will get to see the eclipse before traveling home. A good thing, because it won’t return to this region for another 120 years.

“I’m excited to see one,100 years ago, I wasn’t even born, so yay me,” she said.

A solar eclipse is when the moon passes between the Sun and Earth completely blocking the face of the Sun. On April 8, people in Erie, Pennsylvania who are directly in the moon’s shadow will experience a total eclipse while in Pittsburgh we will see a partial eclipse.

“The moon will exactly block out the circle of the sun and as a result, you’ll be able to see things outside the circle of the sun that you wouldn’t normally be able to see,” said Jason Brown, the director of Henry Buhl Jr., Carnegie Science Center.

Experts said the impact of the eclipse will begin around 2 p.m., peak in Pittsburgh at 3:17 p.m., and last until about 4:30 p.m.

“We want to make sure people really understand and appreciate both the rarity of an eclipse and really how celestial incredible it is,” Brown said.

The Carnegie Science Center is encouraging people to get out to witness the eclipse and is hosting a full day of educational activities.

“I’m looking forward to [the solar eclipse], it’s a learning experience for my daughter, educating her on what a solar eclipse is,” said Olivia Reddin,

Emphasizing eye safety, Pittsburghers are advised against staring at the Sun with the naked eye, given the city’s location outside the Path of Totality.

All guests who purchase a general admission ticket at the Carnegie Science Center will receive a complimentary pair of eclipse glasses along with a 3D-printed pinhole projector.

For those unable to attend onsite, certified eclipse glasses are available for purchase from the Science Center’s online XPLOR Store, with convenient online shopping and in-store pickup options.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group