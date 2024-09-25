Local

Soluna in Pittsburgh’s Strip District to close

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — Soluna, a Latin American restaurant and coffee shop in Pittsburgh’s Strip District, will be closing its doors this weekend.

The business took to Facebook to announced its location at 16th Street and Penn Avenue will close on Sunday, Sept. 29.

The post said, in part:

“This decision does not come lightly, and it is with deep appreciation that we say farewell to the incredible community we’ve been fortunate to serve. Over the years, we’ve shared countless memories, from the first sip of coffee in the morning to the last bite of a fresh pastry in the afternoon. It has been an honor to be part of your daily routines, celebrations, and quiet moments. We are so grateful for your loyalty, support, and the friendships we’ve built along the way. As we prepare to close this chapter, we want to express our heartfelt thanks for making Soluna what it was—a place of connection, comfort, and joy. We’ll never forget the stories we’ve shared and the smiles exchanged across the counter.”

Soluna will officially close at 3 p.m. Sunday.

