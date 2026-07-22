Storms wrap up; cooler air moves in

PITTSBURGH — Storms wrap up here late this evening with mostly cloudy conditions overnight; lows will be in the 60s.

Cooler air moves in Wednesday with a mix of clouds and sun; highs only reaching the low 70s. A cool northwesterly wind flow off Lake Erie Wednesday could bring a few stray showers to the area on Wednesday.

Pleasant and sunny Thursday with cool highs in the 70s. Sunny and warmer Friday and into the start of the weekend, highs will make it to the 80s. Then the next chance for scattered showers and storm could be possible Sunday afternoon and evening.

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