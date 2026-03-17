Some O’Hara Township residents dealing with cold temperatures during days-long power outage

O'HARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The only thing controlling the intersection at Delafield and Fox Chapel Road on Monday afternoon was a stop sign.

The traffic signal lights are still out and it’s a similar situation at Dianne Peterson’s home in the township of O’Hara.

“We asked him, ‘Oh, how long will it be?” ‘It’ll be really quick.’ ‘Within three hours?’ ‘Oh, yeah,’" Peterson said.

Instead, she, her husband, and their dog Figi are now on day three with no electricity.

“We ate dinner by candlelight, carry out, then went to the movies and got home. right to bed,” Peterson said.

Peterson showed us a notification with an estimate of power restoration happening by noon on Tuesday.

Channel 11 spotted several utility crews in O’Hara Township, many from out of town, lined up and working to get things back to normal.

“Now, we have to worry about heat. It’s cold,” Peterson said.

She says she considered getting a generator until she read the price tag.

“We looked into it yesterday, you know, the basic cost, maybe not even the whole house, is $11,000.”

While she plans to bundle up with jackets and blankets as temperatures turn frigid overnight

Peterson said she’d love to see the utility company consider placing the above-ground electrical wires out of the way of falling trees.

“I don’t think it should be each homeowner has to worry about ‘Gosh, do I have an extra $11, $12, $15,000 to put into a generator so that my food doesn’t go bad?’ It’s time to put those wires underground,” Peterson said.

O’Hara Elementary School students will have an “offline learning” day on Tuesday because of the ongoing power outages impacting the school

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