Some South Buffalo Township residents evacuated due to flooding

ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Pa. — Some residents of an Armstrong County community were evacuated Sunday morning because of flooding.

The South Buffalo Township Volunteer Fire Department alerted residents that Buffalo Creek has elevated water levels, which is causing flooding in parts of the community.

Officials said some residents in the Boggsville area are being evacuated because of “rapidly rising water.”

The department asks anyone living near the creek to be vigilant and reminds people to never drive through standing water or flooded roadways.





