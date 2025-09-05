Somerset County Children and Youth Service data compromised, visible to cyber criminals

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. — Somerset County said information saved within its Children and Youth Services Department was accessible to cyber criminals.

On Friday, Chief Clerk/RTK Officer Scott DeArmitt shared a press release saying Somerset County was alerted to suspicious activity on an employee’s email on June 26.

After immediately launching an investigation alongside nationally recognized cybersecurity and data forensics consultants, officials learned there was unauthorized access to emails that contained health information within their CYS department from June 26-30.

They said cyber criminals may have had access to anyone who received, or is receiving services from Somerset County CYS. The compromised data includes:

Date of medical service,

Physician or medical facility information

Information related to a medical condition,

Treatment, or diagnosis

Medical record number

Patient account number

Insurance identification number

Medicare/Medicaid number

Information related to paternity testing and/or financial account number

Investigators are working to learn who may have been affected and where they live so they can notify them.

Somerset County said it will offer complimentary credit monitoring to people who are impacted.

Anyone who believes their information could have been impacted in the breach is asked to closely monitor their accounts and online activity. Anything suspicious or unusual should be reported to the police.

Somerset County said it is working to strengthen its online security to prevent similar incidents in the future.

