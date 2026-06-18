Somerset County sheriff found not guilty in corruption of minors trial, report says

Somerset County Sheriff Dustin Weir was reportedly found not guilty of corruption of minors Wednesday.

NBC affiliate WJAC reports that a jury delivered its verdict after four-and-a-half hours of deliberation and three questions to the judge.

The trial stemmed from allegations that Weir made inappropriate remarks to a 15-year-old girl who was participating in a shop with police event.

According to WJAC, a witness testified that he did not hear Weir make any sexual comments to the accuser, and the defense claimed the allegations were motivated by the termination of the accuser’s mother from the sheriff’s office.

Prosecutors argued that Weir should be held accountable based on testimony from the accuser and her mother, WJAC reports. The accuser appeared visibly upset and cried after the verdict was read Wednesday.

Weir continues to serve as Somerset County sheriff.

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