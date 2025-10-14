South Allegheny School District welcomes certified therapy dog

LIBERTY, Pa. — The South Allegheny School District is getting a certified therapy dog.

The district shared pictures of Gladdy the Cavapoo on Facebook on Monday.

The pup will provide emotional support and comfort for students across South Allegheny schools.

“Gladdy is already showing the potential to make a meaningful difference in the lives of our students, and we look forward to the joy and support he’ll bring to our buildings,” said Superintendent David McDonald.

Maiello Brugno and Maiello LLP provided financial support for the school to acquire the dog.

Gladdy is in the final phase of his training and will start regular visits later this fall.

