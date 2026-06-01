South Fayette students host annual ‘Glow Run’ raising money for childhood cancer research

SOUTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The South Fayette Township School District held its annual “Glow Run” Saturday, with more than 800 people participating to raise funds for childhood cancer research.

The event collected about $10,000 this year for Four Diamonds, an organization dedicated to conquering childhood cancer.

The “Glow Run,” organized by the South Fayette High School Student Government, is a student-led and student-run fundraiser.

The annual tradition has collectively raised around $100,000 since 2014.

“We had almost 800 people pre-register, and whoever came in today to register, so we’ll be more than 800 runners, but almost 800 were registered before the event today,” Felix Yerace said.

The Glow Run offered multiple ways to participate, including two one-mile fun runs, a one-mile competitive run and a 5K race.

For non-runners, family-fun activities such as an obstacle course, a bounce house, a dunk tank, games, a photo booth and bracelet-making were available.

The event also featured live music from the band Seven Mile Detour, which included South Fayette High School student Chris Mikan.

Several food trucks provided options, including Hibachi Lou, Hermes Food Truck, Kona Ice, Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee and Sweet Baby J’s Dirty Soda.

Beyond fundraising, school officials say the event provides South Fayette students with real-world leadership training and experience.

The “Glow Run” serves as the kick-off for South Fayette High School’s 2027 Mini-THON fundraising efforts, which also benefit Four Diamonds.

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