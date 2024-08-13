Local

South Park Township road closing for crews to fix landslide

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

SOUTH PARK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An Allegheny County road is closing on Tuesday morning.

Piney Fork Road in South Park Township is set to close between Single Track and Brownsville roads at 7 a.m.

The road will stay closed for the next few weeks so that crews can fix a landslide.

Cars will be detoured on Brownsville Road, McCorkle Road, Ridge Road, and Single Track Road. Trucks will need to take Brownsville Road, Curry Hollow Road, Old Clairton Road and Gill Hall Road.

An estimated reopening date has not been provided.

