South Side community shows some excitement before first Street Fest

PITTSBURGH — East Carson Street is going to look a lot different on Saturday night. There will be vendors, tents, and people on the street as part of a new initiative to keep the South Side safe.

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Thandi Weaver is curious to see what the first night of South Side Summer Street Fest will be like on Saturday.

“I think it’s a nice attempt to control the situation,” Weaver said.

Starting at 10 p.m. and lasting until 2 a.m. East Carson Street will shut down between 12th and 18th Streets every Friday and Saturday night this summer.

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“I appreciate the city for trying to make it safer and trying to accommodate the people who want to be safe and the people who want to party,” Weaver said.

Weaver often goes out in the South Side on the weekends, but says she never feels fully safe.

“50/50…I love coming to the south side for some fun, but when it gets close to that closing time, that’s when I’m like, we gotta head out of here,” Weaver said.

According to city leaders, the goal of the Summer Street Festivals is to take the most problematic blocks in the South Side and turn them into the safest blocks in the city.

Pittsburgh Police officers will be on patrol at the event, and private security will be monitoring entrances that are equipped with metal detectors.

The city’s “South Side Entertainment Patrol” will also be providing security both inside and outside of the festival footprint, and only those 21 and older will be allowed in.

Several business owners, including Eric Payne, are on board.

“I think it could be a good thing as long as the police are here; nobody is going to get out of control. Come enjoy yourself; I’m here. Different businesses will be open, so I think it will be good,” Payne said.

Channel 11 has covered residents’ concerns and public safety officials’ response.

We will share more updates as the event unfolds.

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