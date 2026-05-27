South Side business owners react to new plan to increase safety over the summer

PITTSBURGH — Over the summer months, you will likely hear about the new “South Side Street Fest” on Friday and Saturday nights.

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It’s a community-led effort where organizers intend to block off East Carson Street between 12th and 18th Streets. The events start on June 20th.

It’s a block party-type feel with vendors, beer tents, and art stands located in the heart of the South Side between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m.

Not all business owners are in favor of it.

“You have a problem area, and what you’re going to do is spread the problem throughout the South Side,” Rich Cupka, the owner of Cupka’s Cafe II, told Channel 11.

Cupka says he doesn’t know how the events will logistically work.

“That’s not going to work because what are you going to do, come in at 9 and tell everyone to get out? And then bring them back in at 10?” Cupka said.

When it comes to safety, all entrances will have metal detectors and private security, only allowing people 21 and older inside.

Pittsburgh Mayor Corey O’Connor told Channel 11 he’s familiar with the plans.

“We got the flyer a couple times. I know there was community conversation about it. I don’t know that everything has been finalized to this point, but we do know about it and it’s just a matter of finalizing the details of it,” Mayor O’Connor told Channel 11.

Even though plans for the summer fest are close to being finalized, Cupka doesn’t have much confidence.

“Every program or idea they come up with is the panacea for everything. And all of the last 30 have failed. This will fail also,” he said.

Some business owners do tell Channel 11 they’re in support of the Summer Fests in hopes that it brings more people to the South Side.

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