South Side’s Duquesne Brewery Clock face to soon showcase iconic local beer brand

Iron City maker Pittsburgh Brewing Company is taking over the Duquesne Brewery Clock.

The 3,000-square-foot clock’s remodel is currently visibly underway on the South Side. The words “Iron City” are already equipped to the top half of the clock and “Beer” is in the process of being laid out to be added. The company expects to have the changeover of the clock face completed by the end of the month. Currently, the building underneath the clock is home to craft brewery Velum Fermentation.

Taking over the clock is, in a sense, a full circle (or hexagonal) moment for the Pittsburgh Brewing Co. Earlier this year, its prominent and iconic signage was taken down from Mount Washington, replaced at the time with an advertisement for law firm Pond Lehocky Giordano. When the clock was first built in the 1930s, it was at the time the largest single-face clock in the world, and it too stood on Mount Washington. In 1961, the Duquesne Brewing Co. purchased the clock and moved it to the South Side, painted with the slogan “Have a Duke.” The clock has changed advertisers repeatedly since then. Advertisers have included Stroh’s Beer, WTAE Channel 4, EQT, AT&T and, even the Pittsburgh Brewing Co. from 1999 to 2002. The clock has been blank since 2017.

