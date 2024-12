A lane closure on southbound McKnight Road begins Tuesday.

The single-lane restriction will occur between Evergreen Road/Babcock Boulevard interchange and McIntyre Road daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Crews will conduct inlet repairs.

The work is part of the ongoing $26.99 million McKnight Road improvement project.

TRAFFIC: Southbound McKnight Road lane closure

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group