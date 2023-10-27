Southwest Airlines announces new nonstop route from Pittsburgh to San Diego starting next summer

PITTSBURGH — Southwest Airlines announced a new nonstop, seasonal service between Pittsburgh and San Diego starting next summer.

The flights will start on June 8 and operate through August on Saturdays. The inbound flight will leave from San Diego at 8:35 a.m. local time and arrive in Pittsburgh at 4:10 p.m. The outbound flight will depart from PIT at 4:35 p.m. and arrive in San Diego at 6:35 p.m.

San Diego joins Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle among West Coast cities served nonstop from Pittsburgh International Airport.

