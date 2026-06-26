Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission approves $4.7B transportation infrastructure plan

PITTSBURGH — The Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission will invest billions in improving the region’s transportation infrastructure over the next three years.

The SPC voted unanimously this week to approve its 2027-2030 Transportation Improvement Program. The document, effective Oct. 1 of this year, outlines $4.7 billion in infrastructure project investments across the 10-county region.

The 2027-2030 TIP is one step in a 25-year investment plan — the SmartMoves Long Range Transportation Plan — spearheaded by the SPC. Initiated in 2019 and updated in response to pandemic changes in 2023, the plan aims to create and connect Southwestern Pennsylvanians to opportunity through incremental investment in region-wide infrastructure projects. This new round of funding will provide $2 billion to highway and bridge projects, while another $2.7 billion will support public transit.

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