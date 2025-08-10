Special event held at local bar in remembrance of man killed in hit-and-run crash

CORAOPOLIS, Pa. — Family and friends of a man killed in a hit-and-run crash in Coraopolis are gathering to honor him a week after his death.

Ulises Montalvo, 61, was killed when he was hit by a black SUV along 4th Avenue.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Man killed in Coraopolis hit-and-run crash; suspect in ICE custody

Channel 11’s Frederick Price is at the Jailhouse Saloon, where a special event is being held in his memory.

Tune in to Channel 11 News at 6 p.m. for how he is being remembered and the questions that are yet to be answered after Montalvo’s death.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group