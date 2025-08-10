Special event held at local bar in remembrance of man killed in hit-and-run crash

CORAOPOLIS, Pa. — Family and friends of a man killed in a hit-and-run crash in Coraopolis are gathering to honor him a week after his death.
Ulises Montalvo, 61, was killed when he was hit by a black SUV along 4th Avenue.
Channel 11’s Frederick Price is at the Jailhouse Saloon, where a special event is being held in his memory.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
