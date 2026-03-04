Special Olympics Pennsylvania’s Unified bocce tournament held in Leetsdale

RIZE Sports hosted the Special Olympics Pennsylvania’s Interscholastic Unified Bocce Ball Regional Championships yesterday at its facility in Leetsdale. High school students from Blackhawk High School and Chartiers Valley High School won their respective sessions to qualify for the upcoming state championships.

Approximately 150 athletes, partners, coaches and community members from 16 schools participated in the event. The competition featured students with and without intellectual disabilities competing together as equal peers representing Special Olympics Pennsylvania’s Three Rivers and Ridge & Valley Regions.

Scott Markovich serves as the general manager of RIZE Sports. He noted that the organization focuses on empowering young people through athletic programs in the region.

“Sports are about bringing people together and RIZE Sports is all about empowering young people to excel – so we were proud to once again host Special Olympics Pennsylvania’s Unified bocce tournament this year,” Markovich said. “It’s a beautiful sight watching the community rally around these young athletes working hard to reach their fullest potential and showcasing their talent, determination and sportsmanship.”

RIZE Sports opened its Leetsdale facility in 2023 to develop youth athletic programs throughout Southwestern Pennsylvania. The building includes four championship courts and other amenities designed for high-school-level competition.

Andrew Fee is the vice president for strategic partnerships for Special Olympics Pennsylvania. He highlighted the importance of the partnership with the facility for the athletes.

“It was an incredible day of competition and we are thrilled to have a partner in RIZE who had really embraced this event over the past few years and has given our athletes and unified partners the chance to compete in high class facilities,” Fee said. “Together, we’re building inclusive communities where every student can compete and shine.”

In the morning session, Blackhawk School District took first place, followed by Albert Gallatin High School in second and Fort Cherry Jr/Sr High School in third. Other participants included Greensburg Salem High School, Penn Trafford High School, Sto-Rox Jr/Sr High School, Western Beaver High School and Aliquippa Jr/Sr High School.

Chartiers Valley High School won the afternoon session. Somerset Area Jr/Sr High School placed second while Richland High School finished third. The session also included teams from Knoch High School, Peters Township High School, Mt. Lebanon High School, Pine-Richland High School and Gateway High School.

The state championships are scheduled for March 18 and March 19. The competition will take place in Hershey.

