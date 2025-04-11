Spectrum Fudge: A Sweet Mission with a Purpose

PENN HILLS, Pa. — Spectrum Fudge is more than just a chocolate factory, located in Penn Hills, it’s a dream come to life. Three years ago, Roger Haney and his wife began to worry their son Jake, who has autism, would soon want to start working.

“The problem that remains today is that corporate America can be a very tough environment because it’s so fast-paced, and everything is measured on productivity,” said Roger Haney, the Founder of Spectrum Fudge.

Unfortunately, many jobs are not equipped to employ individuals with autism, and as a result, 85 percent of adults with autism are unemployed.

“I wanted to create a safe environment for him, so I did what any concerned father would do; I cashed in my retirement, quit my job, and opened something I thought he might be interested in doing when he got older,” said Haney.

In 2022, Spectrum Fudge opened its doors as a workplace where individuals with autism and other special needs could work, learn, and grow.

John Barner became Spectrum Fudge’s first hire and has been with the organization for almost three years. He enjoys traveling with the team to sell their chocolate creations at local trade shows and pop-up shops. “It’s amazing to hear from people who come back and say our chocolate is delicious,” said Barner.

Alongside Barner, the company employs nine other full-time workers and two trainees.

Spectrum Fudge partners with the Children’s Institute of Pittsburgh, the Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf, and the Western Pennsylvania School for Blind Children, as well as several local public schools, shipping orders nationwide.

“Everyone with varying abilities is welcomed through these doors. It’s a safe environment for individuals to gain experience and build confidence,” Haney explained.

Jake will turn 15 in just five days. While he is not a full-time employee yet, his parents are reassured knowing he has a supportive place to grow once he graduates from high school.

Haney hopes to instill confidence in more parents of children with special needs. “Every day when I get him ready for school, he doesn’t want to go to school. He says, ‘Are we going to the chocolate factory today,’” Haney shared.

To place an order with Spectrum Fudge, visit https://spectrumfudge.com/

