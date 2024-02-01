Spirit Airlines to add nonstop flights from Pittsburgh International Airport to Myrtle Beach

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Spirit Airlines will be adding nonstop flights from Pittsburgh International Airport to Myrtle Beach this spring.

According to Spirit Airlines, the flights will launch daily from PIT to MYR starting on March 21.

One-way fares start at $64, the airline said.

Spirit Airlines will also resume the only nonstop flight option from Latrobe to Myrtle Beach on April 10 for the same price.

