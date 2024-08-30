Spirit Airlines offering twice-daily flights to Myrtle Beach out of Arnold Palmer Regional Airport

LATROBE, Pa. — Spirit Airlines is offering a new double flight schedule at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport.

A spokesperson from the airport said flights would leave the airport twice daily from Latrobe to Myrtle Beach in South Carolina.

“This is the first time Spirit has doubled up on one of our flight destinations,” said Westmoreland County Airport Authority Executive Director Gabe Monzo. “And being that it is one of our most popular destinations, this certainly enhances our offerings.

The double flight scheduled begins on Sept. 5 and runs through the end of Oct.

