Arnold Palmer Regional Airport takes steps amid Spirit Airlines bankruptcy uncertainty

Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Unity Township has so far survived the bankruptcy-fueled route cuts that have ravaged Spirit Airlines’ system. But it’s planning ahead just in case something happens to its sole scheduled airline, in addition to enhancing its service with Spirit if that becomes possible.

The Westmoreland County Airport Authority voted unanimously Tuesday to spend $3,000 a month for the next six months to retain the services of Volaire Aviation Inc., an Indiana-based aviation consultant that specializes in air service development and marketing. The vote authorized a total of $18,000 in expenditures.

Arnold Palmer Regional Airport has for the past 14 years had varying levels of service from Spirit. That has been a good arrangement for the airport, which has had year-round and seasonal service to destinations like Florida and Myrtle Beach in recent years and been a great alternative to Pittsburgh International Airport for people in Westmoreland and surrounding counties. Unlike Pittsburgh International Airport that has a diverse amount of airlines including traditional and ultra-low-cost carriers and can better withstand an airline bankruptcy, Spirit’s closing down would leave Arnold Palmer Regional Airport without scheduled airline service for the first time since Spirit arrived in 2011.

