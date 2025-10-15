Spirit Halloween brings costumes for Halloween fun at UPMC Children’s Hospital

PITTSBURGH — Spirit Halloween joined the UPMC Children’s Hospital to help give kids a spooky, fun time on Tuesday.

The event is held every Halloween and is designed to give kids who cannot get out to enjoy traditional trick-or-treating a chance to celebrate.

Kids have the opportunity to choose from various Halloween costumes and accessories donated by Spirit Halloween.

Spirit Halloween District Manager Braiden Ross said the event means a lot to people in the company.

“It helps give these kids something to look forward to. It makes this a less scary time in their lives,” Ross said.

Artists will paint kids’ faces upon request.

Once they are dressed up, the kids play games and enjoy pumpkins.

