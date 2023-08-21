Local

Spotted lanternfly sticky traps are harmful to other wildlife, experts say

By WPXI.com News Staff

Spotted lanternfly FILE - This Sept. 19, 2019, file photo shows a spotted lanternfly at a vineyard in Kutztown, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

PITTSBURGH — For more than a year, 11 News has been following the harm spotted lanternflies are causing.

The advice has been to kill them, but some people are trapping them instead.

Residents in some parts of western Pennsylvania are using sticky tape to trap spotted lanternflies, but experts say that could be doing more harm than good.

On Channel 11 News at 6 p.m., what experts say you can do to stop the bugs without hurting other animals.

