Spring Garden Road reopens in Reserve Township

RESERVE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An Allegheny County road that’s been closed for over a month due to construction has reopened.

Spring Garden Road in Reserve Township has been closed between Beech Street and Williams Road since mid-August so construction crews could install new inlets and a drainage pipe and make various repairs.

The roadway reopened to traffic on Tuesday, including letting Pittsburgh Regional Transit resume 23 stops on the 7-Spring Garden route.

