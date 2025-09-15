Squirrel Hill apartment building fire deemed electrical in nature

PITTSBURGH — Investigators have revealed the cause of a fire that destroyed an apartment building in Squirrel Hill last week.

A Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson says the Fire Investigation unit has completed its assessment at Jefferson Apartments. Detectives determined the flames began in the basement utility room and were electrical/accidental in nature.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group