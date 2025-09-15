Local

Squirrel Hill apartment building fire deemed electrical in nature

By WPXI.com News Staff
Forward Avenue Fire Drone 11 Video of Forward Avenue Fire in Squirrel Hill
By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — Investigators have revealed the cause of a fire that destroyed an apartment building in Squirrel Hill last week.

A Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson says the Fire Investigation unit has completed its assessment at Jefferson Apartments. Detectives determined the flames began in the basement utility room and were electrical/accidental in nature.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read