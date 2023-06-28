Squirrel Hill mural pays tribute to victims of Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

PITTSBURGH — As the days wind down for gun violence awareness month, a Wilkinsburg muralist is calling for action with a new mural in Squirrel Hill.

The mural is in a parking lot off Phillips and Murray Avenues. It pays tribute to the 11 victims who lost their lives in the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting.

“I think there should be more focus on the humans. It’s not me. What can I do? I am just an artist. But it’s about bringing awareness so people much smarter than me and people from all walks of life can do, and work together,” said Kyle Holbrook.

Holbrook is applying the finishing touches of his latest mural project. Every bit of it is intentional, from the colors to the peace symbol, to the stars that represent the victims.

Holbrook, a Wilkinsburg native, is deeply moved by the tragedy. He, too, lost many friends to gun violence.

“Different best friends at different times. You lose one best friend and someone becomes another best friend...and, you know, you lose them. There are pictures I have where I am the only one living in it,” said Holbrook.

Holbrook has painted murals in 49 states and 43 countries, but this one hits home.

Its location is just around the corner from the Ghandi mural. That mural is another project he helped create.

“You know, I think this is something that people around the country can resonate with...unfortunately,” said Holbrook

The new mural will include a QR code that links fundraising efforts to support the community impacted by the deadly shooting.

