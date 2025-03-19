Staff member at Westmoreland County alternative school accused of showing nude photos to students

BOLIVAR, Pa. — A staff member at the Outside In alternative education residential school in Westmoreland County is facing charges after state police say she showed nude and sexually explicit photos to two student residents in her custody.

Samantha Jamison, 39, was charged with disseminating explicit sexual material to a minor, tampering with evidence, harassment and corruption of minors.

Channel 11′s Andrew Havranek spoke with troopers. Tonight on Channel 11 at 5 p.m., where they say she showed these students the inappropriate photos, and the inappropriate photo she took at the school.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group