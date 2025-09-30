Starbucks closes 3 Pittsburgh locations

PITTSBURGH — Starbucks has closed three Pittsburgh locations.

According to our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times, locations in Pittsburgh’s Lawrenceville, North Side and South Side closed.

Those locations include:

Starbucks in the North Side at 6 West North

Starbucks in the South Side on the 1400 block of East Carson Street

Starbucks in Lawrenceville on the 3930 block of Butler Street

This comes after Starbucks announced it would be laying off 900 employees.

Channel 11 reached out to Starbucks to learn more and a spokesperson said updates would be provided through their app.

A full rundown of Starbucks closures in western Pennsylvania is still to be fully determined.

