State allocates $1.16M through loan to Indiana County-based company

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. — The state is investing in an Indiana County-based company with the hope of bolstering the local economy.

The Shapiro Administration has allocated $1.16 million through a Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA) loan to Bull Barn Fence Corp. to foster business growth and job creation.

The loan is part of a broader initiative to boost economic development in Pennsylvania. Bull Barn Fence Corp. will use the funds to acquire a 58,000-square-foot facility in Blairsville, enabling the company to expand operations and meet increasing demand.

“Agriculture and manufacturing are two of the five key industries in the Shapiro Administration’s Economic Development Strategy – and companies like Bull Barn Fence Corp. continue to strengthen these sectors,” said Department of Community and Economic Development Secretary Rick Siger.

The PIDA loan is set at a 4.25% reset interest rate for 15 years and will support the creation of 19 new full-time jobs while retaining 21 existing positions. The total project is expected to inject $2.9 million into the local economy.

