State of emergency declared for Allegheny County amid flooding caused by severe weather

ALLEGHENY COUNTY — A state of emergency has been declared for Allegheny County after severe weather caused flooding throughout the area.

Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato declared a countywide disaster emergency Saturday as people continue to clean up damage caused by flash floods that happened on Friday.

The county said Monroeville, Penn Hills, Pitcairn, White Oak, McKeesport, North Versailles, Wall Borough and parts of Plum were among the communities hit the hardest.

Five swiftwater teams were sent to White Oak, McKeesport and North Versailles to help assess damage.

Three rescues were conducted on Friday. Allegheny County said two of those happened at homes in North Versailles. Another was from a vehicle on Route 48 in White Oak.

Officials said multiple landslides are under investigation.

The state of emergency allows the Allegheny County Emergency Services Coordinator to “coordinate all emergency response efforts, take necessary actions to reduce the impact of this disaster, assist in restoring essential services, and implement all emergency response measures deemed necessary.”

Allegheny County is also authorized to take any necessary actions to make repairs and ensure safety after the flooding. That includes hiring temporary workers, renting equipment, purchasing supplies and entering into emergency contracts.

The American Red Cross and the County Department of Public Works are already working together.

