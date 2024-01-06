State lawmaker calls for investigation into PIAA after decision to move Aliquippa football to 5A

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A state lawmaker is calling for an investigation into the PIAA after the decision to move the Aliquippa High School football team from class 4A to 5A.

>> Aliquippa football to be moved to Class 5A after winning championship, PIAA says

Rep. Mark Matzie said he’s introducing legislation that would analyze the policy, practices, finances and structure of the organization

The investigation would include a look toward overhauling how the PIAA operates and makes decisions.

Aliquippa leaders say the change would force them to play schools with two to three times its enrollment.

Matzie said the PIAA classification formula can impact fairness and endanger student safety.

“This is an issue we worked on two years ago, but after Aliquippa was successful in their appeal, I believed the issue was solved,” Matzie said. “The board, in reversing the initial decision, gave the impression that they would be open to changes to the formula. They indeed did, making it worse by removing player safety as a consideration. Now that this issue has reared its ugly head again, it’s time for the legislature to act.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group