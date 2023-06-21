State-of-the-art aquatic center could be coming to Adams Township

ADAMS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A possible $60 million recreation investment could be coming to Adams Township, Butler County. A local group is working to raise funds to build a state-of-the-art aquatic center.

“There’s really not a facility like this in western Pennsylvania,” Ben Narwold said. He’s the president of the Adams Township Training and Aquatic Community Center, ATTACC for short. “What the Lemieux Center did for hockey, we want to do for aquatics in the area.”

The ATTACC’s goal is to build a 50-meter competition-style pool. Group representatives say it fills a need.

“The Mars High School team right now practices at the local YMCA. They actually don’t have home meets because there’s no pool to host them,” ATTACC secretary Jamie Damico said.

The vision comes at a cost, somewhere between $20 million and $60 million. The hope is to join in a public-private partnership of sorts with Adams Township.

“This kind of thing would be perfect for Adams Township,” Adams Township Supervisor Darryl Brandon said. “The land is a pretty big chunk of any development and, being in the park, if we put that as our stake and them the funding, we thought that’s a pretty good partnership.”

It’s still early in the process. Narwold told Channel 11 their hope is to build in about three years.

Right now, the group is raising funds for a feasibility study. You can find more information here: https://theattacc.org/.

