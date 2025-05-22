Local

State police asking for help finding 91-year-old man missing from Indiana County

By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com
Carl Shirley Pennsylvania State Police are asking for help finding a 91-year-old man missing from Indiana County. Carl Shirley was last seen in the area of 100 White Station Road in Conemaugh Township on Wednesday around 10 a.m. (Pennsylvania State Police)
By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com

Pennsylvania State Police are asking for help finding a 91-year-old man missing from Indiana County.

Carl Shirley was last seen in the area of 100 White Station Road in Conemaugh Township on Wednesday around 10 a.m. He was wearing a tan zip-up jacket, flannel shirt, khaki pants and black shoes.

Shirley is described as 6 feet tall and 200 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

He drives a gray 2011 Buick LeSabre with Pennsylvania license plate HTJ5454.

Police believe he may be at special risk of harm or injury, or may be confused.

Anyone with information on Shirley is asked to contact police immediately by calling 911 or by calling the state police at 724-357-1960.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read