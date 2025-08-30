State police asking for public’s help finding wanted man charged with burglary

FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — State police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted in connection with a 2024 burglary.

Police say Cody William Carey, 34, is charged with burglary, theft by unlawful taking and criminal mischief.

Carey is described as 6 feet, 1 inch tall and 250 pounds. He has blue hair and brown eyes.

Police say Carey was last seen in Fayette County’s Point Marion area, where he’s known to frequent. He also frequently visits the Brownsville and Daisytown areas.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Washington barracks at (724) 223-5200 or PSP Tips Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477). You can also submit a tip online by clicking here.

Tips can be eligible for a cash reward if they lead to an arrest.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group