State police to increase presence during IUP homecoming activities

INDIANA, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police in Indiana County is preparing for Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s (IUP) homecoming activities by increasing its presence in the community.

The festivities start on Thursday and go through Sunday.

PSP says it will be assisted by surrounding stations, members of the Tactical Mounted Section and Canine Unit, and the Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement for roving patrols and traffic enforcement.

“We want everyone to have a good time. But please know that our troopers will be present, they will be highly visible, and they will be enforcing all applicable state laws,” said Lieutenant Richard Quinn, Station Commander, Troop A, Indiana.

Troopers will be monitoring for and investigating criminal and traffic violations such as DUI, public drunkenness, disorderly conduct and obstructing highways.

If you see suspicious activity while enjoying homecoming, troopers encourage you to call 911.

