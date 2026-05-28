State police investigate repeat burglaries at Greene County home

ALEPPO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating burglaries at a Greene County home.

Police say the burglaries happened on May 16 and again on Sunday.

Troopers shared photos of the suspect, who they say broke into a home on Harts Run Road in Aleppo Township both times.

Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Waynesburg at 724-627-6151 or PSP Tips Toll Free at 1-800-472-8477. You can also submit a tip online by clicking here.

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