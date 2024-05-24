Local

State police investigating accidental drowning in Donegal Township

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Westmoreland County map

DONEGAL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating what appears to be an accidental drowning in Donegal Township.

State police did not say where exactly the drowning happened, but they are asking the public to respect the family involved and avoid any photographs from the scene. They also send their condolences to the family and friends involved.

More information is expected to be released Saturday.

