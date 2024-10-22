Local

State police investigating death of 2-year-old girl in Uniontown

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — State police are investigating after a 2-year-old girl died in Uniontown on Monday, according to Fayette County Coroner Bob Baker.

The coroner’s office was called to Uniontown Hospital just after noon, where the toddler was pronounced dead.

Baker identified the toddler as Margaret Nunn, 2, of Uniontown.

The Pennsylvania State Police and Fayette County Coroner’s Office are both investigating Margaret’s death.

Baker said the cause and manner of her death are not being released at this time.

