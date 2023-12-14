State police investigating Indiana County bank robbery; searching for suspect, vehicle

HOMER CITY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a suspect following a bank robbery in Indiana County Wednesday afternoon.

Troopers said a man entered the S&T Bank at 34 North Main Street in Homer City Borough around 12:20 p.m.

The man then presented the teller with a note and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to state police. He then fled the scene in a vehicle, and troopers said they saw a second person inside.

The suspect is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall and was last seen wearing a dark-colored IUP hat, a camouflage face/neck gator, a blue bandana, a camouflage Mossy Oak jacket, gray gloves and dark blue pants. He was also wearing a black-colored backpack with gray-colored zippers.

Troopers said that the suspect fled in what was believed to be a white Chrysler sedan. The car was observed to have a rear, passenger-side spare tire and the driver-side front wheel was observed to have a missing hub cap/wheel cover.

Homer City Robbery Suspect Vehicle (Pennsylvania State Police)

Investigators are asking nearby residents and business owners with surveillance video and/or images of the suspect or suspect vehicle to immediately contact Troop A, Indiana at 724-357-1960. The specific timeframe is noon to 12:40 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said the suspect has a distinct gait and posted this video:

UPDATE: Video of Bank Robbery Suspect. Suspect may have a distinct gait. Please call Troop A, Indiana at 724-357-1960 with any information. https://t.co/7RG0SvBlok pic.twitter.com/o7r5gevUpW — Troopers Steve Limani & Cliff Greenfield (@PSPTroopAPIO) December 13, 2023

