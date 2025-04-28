State police investigating report of inappropriate conduct by United School District staff member

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. — An investigation into a staff member of an Indiana County school district is underway.

A Pennsylvania State Police spokesperson announced the agency is investigating a "reported incident of corruption of a minor" at United School District. The district, in a letter sent to families, says the investigation is into reports of inappropriate conduct involving a staff member.

Superintendent Dr. Richard Lucas says the district took “immediate action” after getting the report by involving PSP and CYS and taking other “necessary actions.”

The staff member’s identity, nor their role in the district, has been revealed.

PSP says while no arrests have been made in the investigation at this time, there’s no threat to staff or students.

