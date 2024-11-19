State police looking for Kittanning man charged with home improvement fraud in 2023

Pennsylvania State Police in Indiana County are asking for help in an ongoing search for a Kittanning man accused of home improvement fraud.

Matthew James Wilson, 34, was charged with two felony counts of home improvement fraud and one felony count of theft by deception in July 2023. On the same day as those charges were filed, an arrest warrant was issued, but Wilson has not yet been located.

Wilson’s charges stem from a Burrell Township woman who made a verbal agreement with Wilson about purchasing a backup generator she saw on an ad and paid him $6,000 in cash to get the piece of equipment. Wilson provided her with a receipt, but never delivered the generator and stopped responding to her.

Wilson is described as a white man who is 6 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 235 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone who knows where Wilson may be should contact Troop A, Indiana, by calling 724-357-1960 or 911.

