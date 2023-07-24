State police looking for missing woman believed to be driving stolen Butler County car

WINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania authorities are searching for a missing woman out of Ohio who they say may be driving a stolen car.

State police say they were searching Ridgeview Road and Moorehead Road in Winfield Township, Butler County, for 20-year-old Sarah Hopkins Monday morning. That search is no longer ongoing.

Channel 11′s Jillian Hartmann is in Butler County working to learn more and will have a live report on Channel 11 News starting at 4 p.m.

Hopkins is considered missing and endangered by the Cambridge, Ohio, police department.

Hopkins is 5′4″ and weighs 150-160 lbs. She has blue hair. She was last seen wearing brown boots, black leggings, a black long-sleeve shirt and wearing a red handkerchief on her head. Her car was found near the search location.

State police say a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado with PA registration ZPT-8039 was stolen from a garage near where the search was taking place. Hopkins is believed to be driving that car.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Butler.

