State police looking for suspects after $550 in merchandise stolen from Indiana County Walmart

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are looking to identify two suspects after $550 in merchandise was stolen from Walmart in Burrell Township.

The suspects were in the Walmart along Resort Plaza Drive on Monday at 9:15 a.m.

Police are looking for a man with dark hair and a beard, he was wearing a dark shirt and a ballcap with the letter S on the front. The woman with him was wearing a white T-shirt with an Adidas logo on the front.

State police said they took vehicle audio equipment.

They fled in a gray Toyota Corolla with Pennsylvania plate KFX8303 which was last seen on Route 22.

Anyone with information is asked to call Trooper Ramsden at 724-357-1960.

