State police respond to incident at home of foster mother charged in 9-year-old girl’s death

DUNBAR, Pa. — State police responded to an incident on Friday morning at the home of a woman charged with homicide after her 9-year-old foster daughter was found dead.

Fayette County District Attorney Michael Aubele confirms state police were at the home on Third Street in Dunbar for a medical call for Sarah Shipley, but are no longer on scene.

That home is where police say 9-year-old Renesmay Eutsey died Tuesday night, before her body was placed in a garbage bag in a tote and dumped along the Youghiogheny River by her foster mother, Kourtney Malinda Eutsey.

Kourtyney Eutsey, 31, is currently being held in the Fayette County Prison and has been denied bond. She faces multiple charges, including criminal homicide.

Kourtney Eutsey’s wife, Sarah Shipley, also lives at the home on Third Street. She has not been charged in Renesmay Eutsey’s death, though Aubele said Thursday that more charges are expected.

The criminal complaint alleges that when another child witnessed Renesmay Eutsey being abused this week, Shipley punched that child in the face.

Renesmay Eutsey’s three siblings were removed from the home.

