State police searching for alleged driver of stolen car involved in hit-and-run in Butler County

BUTLER, Pa. — Pennsylvania State police are searching for a vehicle that they say was stolen from Butler County and then later involved in a hit-and-run.

Police said the car is a 2015 white Buick Verano with Pennsylvania plate MDL-4500 and is believed to be driven by Donovan Michael Philpot.

Philpot was also involved in a hit-and-run crash that involved the stolen car around 8 a.m. Monday morning in Jefferson Township, according to state police.

Police said Philpot was last seen wearing a Jamaican flag zip-up hoodie and is believed to no longer have facial hair as pictured above.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police in Butler at 724-284-8100.

