State police searching for man caught on video breaking into Chicora dealership, stealing Mercedes

CHICORA, Pa. — State Police in Butler County are trying to track down a man caught on surveillance video breaking into Lorenz Motors in Chicora and taking off with a 2015 Mercedes S class.

“It’s a Mercedes S600. It’s a super nice car. Not one that you would see every single day,” said dealership owner Chad Lorenz.

According to Lorenz, the car is worth around $50,000, but he thinks the thief was originally trying to make off with a different car.

“They went to our Dodge Durango Hellcat, which is the vehicle they were coming to steal because it’s very common that it gets stolen,” Lorenz said.

The theft happened around 1:00 a.m. Thursday.

“There was no sign of forced entry, so it looks like he somehow got something between the door and frame and was able to get it open,” Lorenz said.

Surveillance video shows the man coming in the back door and heading to the key lock box in the dealership office.

“He got a bar in there and just more or less broke it open,” Lorenz said. “When he was able to get in the lock box, he pulled the key out. He then had some sort of device and maybe another key fob and he was able to program that key to where when we got him on video he was walking up to the car as if he had the original fob in his pocket.”

Lorenz says he’s now added additional security at his business and is working with insurance but expects he could be out thousands.

“Unfortunately, insurance does not cover the full cost of the vehicle,” Lorenz said.

If you know anything about this theft or have any information that can help investigators, you’re asked to call State Police in Butler.

