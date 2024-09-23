State police still looking for tips in 1979 Fayette County murder

LUZERNE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police are still looking for tips in a decades-old murder case.

David James Marino, 68, was the owner of a gas station in Hiller. He was killed on April 12, 1979 in Luzerne Township.

Police said he died of blunt force trauma and was found along Bull Run Road by students. His head and torso were covered with a coat.

Marino was reportedly with a sex worker when he was murdered. Police believe the sex worker set Marino up to be robbed and her pimp killed him, but it was never confirmed.

Several suspects have been developed but police have never been able to gather enough evidence.

Anyone with information on Marino’s murder is asked to call PSP Uniontown at 724-439-7111.

